Oscar on the South Downs Way

Oscar Tyrrell-Evans decided to take on the challenge when he received Army boots for Christmas.

Caroline, Oscar’s mum, said: “He just said ‘I want to walk’ and we suggested walking the South Downs Way, he has done it bit by bit and done really well. He loves playing computer games so it has been great to see him out and about.”

Oscar’s adventure started during the winter in the middle of lockdown and ended on Sunday, August 22, in Eastbourne having had lots of adventures in between.

Caroline said: “He isn’t naturally an active child but lockdown two was really gritty for everyone it was good to have something where we had an excuse to get out and get active. He was so chuffed when he finished. For the last leg we did the scenic route along Seven Sisters. It was a real rollercoaster, lots of highs and lows. What we hadn’t told him is that his siblings and grandparents were waiting at the end.

“Oscar was really struggling and then he got round the corner and saw a banner, his siblings and grandparents, he was so happy.”

The initial plan wasn’t to raise money for charity but when family encouraged him to as it was such an achievement he did.