The Chichester based charity hosted the annual sleep out fundraising event last weekend with hundreds turning up to watch the entertainment on show.

There were live acts on hand keep everybody entertained and Chris Tarrant was the compere for the day's performances.

There was also a shelter competition when participants were judged on who could create the best shelters out of cardboard boxes.

The charity has already raised £5,000 with more donations incoming.

The shelter competition is underway!

Cardboard boxes in position for the start of the shelter competition

The Rapid Relief Team provided everyone with food and refreshments

Someone's in the doghouse tonight! A lovely dachshund house was created by a competitor