Billingshurst care home told it must improve ... for the third time

A care home in Billingshurst where residents were said to be at risk of harm has been criticised by health regulators - for the third time.

Longfield Manor, which looks after elderly people - some of whom have dementia and other complex health conditions - was found to be in breach of a number of regulations when it was inspected by officials from the Care Quality Commission.

And in a report out this week, the commission rated the care home as ‘requiring improvement’ - the third time in a row that it has received such a rating.

Longfield Manor is one of a number in and around Horsham run by Sussex Health Care which is currently at the centre of a police investigation following the deaths of 13 people at nine of its homes.

Following its latest inspection carried out in March, commission officials stated in their report: “At the previous inspection in July 2018 we found four breaches of regulation in relation to safe care and treatment, staffing, person-centred care and governance.

“At this inspection we found that the provider continued to be in breach of these four regulations and was in breach of one new regulation in relation to dignity and respect.”

The report adds: “Some aspects of the service did not ensure that people remained safe from harm.

“There were elements of moving and handling practices that did not always ensure the safety of people at the service.

“The provider had not always fully assessed, and mitigated the risks, associated with repositioning people and the periods that people spent in their wheelchairs.”

But the inspectors added that relatives and staff said that the management were responsive and had taken steps towards implementing improvements.

And a spokesperson for Sussex Health Care said: “We are extremely disappointed with the rating received from the CQC in its latest report.

“Substantial improvements to the service have been made by the home which were acknowledged by the inspectors on the day but, frustratingly, are not fully reflected in the report.

“Significant investment has gone into the service to ensure we are delivering high-quality care and support to those we look after.

“We are pleased that the report notes the compassionate care staff are providing at the home, the responsiveness of management and that residents and their families feel improvements are being made.

“Continuing on this path is our priority to consistently enhance the care we provide and ensure the home goes from strength to strength.”