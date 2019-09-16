Billingshurst Fire Station open day is a sizzling success

Things hotted up at Billingshurst Fire Station at the weekend as fire displays and warm weather made for a succcessful open day.

Held on Saturday, September 14, the event raised nearly £900 for The Fire Fighters Charity.

Dan Game, who has been a firefighter at Billingshurst for ten years, said: “We couldn’t of wished for a better open day.

“Over the last few months, crews have been working around the clock to get everything organised to make the day, one of our best!

“The weather was absolutely perfect, so the crowd came in their numbers throughout the day.

“The chip pan fire display was the public’s favourite, being able to see right in front of them the dangers of using water to put out a fire involving chip pans.

“We also showed the public some ladder drills, RTC demonstrations, and CPR/first aid training.

“Burgers, hot dogs from the barbecue, and the ice cream van were busy all day.

“Some lucky people went home with some fantastic raffle prizes, and we would like to thank the local community and businesses for donating such generous prizes.

“We had crews from Worthing, Midhurst and our Technical Rescue Unit showing the public different bits of equipment we have within the fire service.

“Days like these take a lot of time and effort to organise, but when its as successful as Saturday, the hard work pays off and we cant wait to start organising the next one.

“From everyone at Billingshurst Fire Station, we would like to thank you for all your support. We hope you had an enjoyable day out and look forward to seeing you all soon.”

