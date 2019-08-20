Billingshurst flower show welcomes hundreds of entries

Billingshurst Horticultural Society’s annual flower show attracted hundreds of entries to make it another successful year.

Held at at the Billingshurst Community Centre on Saturday, August 17, the show welcomed quality displays across 138 classes in horticulture, floral art, cookery, handicrafts, photography and junior sections.

There were a total of 58 exhibitors with 463 entries despite entry numbers in horticulture being affected by the recent unseasonal wet and windy weather.

Billy Hammond dominated the vegetable classes, winning five trophies, including best exhibit for his collection of vegetables in the ‘Housewives Choice’ class, ‘Man with most points in Show’ and the ‘RHS Banksian Medal’.

Karl Sawyer was awarded a diploma of special merit for his long carrots.

Sheila Leaney led the way in the floral sections, winning three trophies including the award for the ‘Lady with most points in Show’.

Sheila also won a diploma of merit for a particularly fine specimen dahlia.

Gordon Price again excelled in the floral art classes, winning the Puttock Memorial Cup.

Newcomer Ashley Stevens-Jones displayed a winning entry in the men only class for ‘A Pub Sign’. It featured a cryptic sign to the pub facilities.

Cookery proved very popular with 74 entries. Cakes and tea bread classes were particularly well represented.

The Coronation Cup for most points was won by Ro Jennings.

The range and quality of the craftwork was as impressive as ever with 47 entries.

The Renton Award for most handicraft points went to Julia Ralph, with Mareen Barker being awarded a diploma of merit for her soft toy.

The W.I. exhibitors also competed for their own trophies within the show, and Madeleine Woods emerged the winner of the W.I. Beck Cup for most points.

The photography section displayed 90 entries and the Society Cup for most points in show went to Sue Coleman.

The Eve McHugh Award for the best photograph was also awarded to Sue, in the category sunrise/sunset.

Junior entries are still hard to come by. Adam Skinner, aged 14, won the Junior Cup with an impressive 18 points.

First prize for ‘Fishes on a Paper Plate’ was claimed by Rose Maddock, aged five.

Other features of the show included a raffle, wine draw, tombola and cake stall.

The tea-bar ladies were kept busy dispensing drinks and home-made cake.

Show Secretary Beryl Barraclough thanked all the exhibitors, committee members, helpers and supporters for entering and staging another successful and attractive show.

Everyone is welcome to enter again next year on August 15 2020. The show depends on the support of the local community to guarantee its future.

