Billingshurst personal trainer named ‘best fitness instructor in Sussex’

Paul Snowsell of Up and Outdoor Fitness scooped the title after being nominated by his clients in the Muddy Stilletos Awards which are now in their eighth year and celebrate the best independent businesses across 25 counties.

Paul, who has been a freelance trainer for 12 years, said: “To be named the best fitness instructor in Sussex is a really proud achievement for me.

“I couldn’t believe it when I made the final five trainers in Sussex and then to have actually won is incredible.

Billingshurst personal trainer Paul Snowsell with his Muddy Stilletos award SUS-211008-104505001

“I have had constant messages since I have won from members and friends and even a couple of people that I didn’t even know in Billingshurst stopped me to congratulate me as they had seen it in on my social media pages.”

When the country went into lockdown in March 2020, Paul said he lost the ability to run his business like many other companies.

He managed to set up his training online and built the buisness up again by running a successful group training programme online.

“I then took a gamble and took a lease out on an unoccupied studio above a hairdressers on Billingshurst High Street and transformed this into a small private personal training studio and theatre studio which I share with my partner,” said Paul.

“The gamble has paid off as I am now back up and running with many new clients in my stuido and I am running my outdoor group bootcamp classes in two venues with over 80 members.

“I strongly believe that consistency is key to success and this is what I always tell my clients. I have always worked hard to offer the best service.”

Paul currently runs 28-day kickstart transformation challenges in Billingshurst and Dorking which includes three outdoor training sessions a week, an eating plan and recipe book.

For more about Paul’s business, visit www.upandoutdoorfitness.co.uk

The Muddy Stilletos Awards is run by popular lifestyle website – muddystilettos.co.uk – who ask its readers to nominate and vote for their favourites in 27 lifestyle classes.

This year 75,000 businesses were nominated across the country with 752,000 votes cast, making the 2021 Muddy Awards the most popular so far.