Binsted church hosts prize-giving event for arts festival’s poetry competition

The Binsted Poetry Prize, now run as part of the South Downs Poetry Festival, is the only part of the Binsted Arts Festival that has been able to keep going through the Covid-19 crisis.

This year’s judge, poet and University of Chichester lecturer Dr David Swann, introduced the prize-winners and read his own work.

The intermission in the sunny churchyard, with homemade cakes, gave people a chance to talk and meet each other.

Dr David Swan talks to Binsted Poetry Prize second place winner Philip Brennan at St Mary’s church, Binsted

In between the readings, folk band Rattlebag performed some rousing tunes.

Organiser Camilla Lambert said: “Money raised by the competition entry fees is split with the South Downs Poetry Festival, and the remainder goes towards the next Binsted Arts Festival.

“We can now start planning the next Festival, which may happen in 2022, depending on Covid.