Birdham author working 'outside the system' to help children express themselves

A life coach from Birdham has spoken of her desire to 'nurture our future leaders' after releasing an activity book to 'encourage children to know that they are unique'.

Mum-of-two Lynne Healy, 61, she started writing children's books after becoming 'really concerned' about what was 'going wrong' between childhood and young adulthood. This idea was brought to life through her creation of Birdham Bear after a trip to Cumbria.

Author Lynne Healy with Birdham Bear. Photo: Kate Shemilt. ks190431-1

She said: "I was working with women about their self esteem for a couple of years. There are so many people struggling now with self-esteem issues, self belief and mental wellness.

"Much to my utter astonishment, I found myself creating Birdham Bear and writing children's stories. It was not on my map to do that. It was not on my radar [but] you're never too old to start something new.

"The inspiration behind it was a trip to Cumbria and a serendipitous discovery of herdwick sheep. I fell in love with them as I think they are the most amazing creatures. I found a yarn shop, where they were turning wool into herdwick yarn. I bought some but didn't know why at the time."

Upon arriving back in Birdham, Lynne said she used the yarn to knit a teddy bear.

Author Lynne Healy with Birdham Bear. Photo: Kate Shemilt. ks190431-3

"I knitted him and thought who are you?," she said.

"Birdham Bear was a no brainer. It had a lovely ring to it. I just followed my heart really. I am only now starting to discover why I created Birdham Bear.

"He was born in Birdham so he really is West Sussex’s very own bear."

Lynne took her first steps as an independent author by writing children's books about Birdham Bear.

She said: "I've always worked in health and well-being and children have been involved but I don't think you need to be a teacher as there is a freedom for people with the courage to deliver what you believe they need to hear without ticking boxes or fitting into current criteria. It's outside the system.

"I've never been a story writer but I just know that children have so much wisdom that we are not recognising or listening for and I want to help those children find ways to express it and be heard."

Lynne has recently brought another one of her ideas to life by creating an activity book, called 'This is Me!'.

On why she decided to try something different, she said: "It just felt the right thing to do. It was based on the programme I was delivering to women, designed for adults, but I thought it would be really cool to do one for children.

"It's a book of wisdom for all ages. My goal is for whole families to each have a book of their own and create time to sit around a table together doing the same activity in their own book.

"They could help each other, talk, learn, discover and share precious time. They can prompt each other. If you can't think what you're good at, other people can.

"The whole premise is to really encourage children to know that they are unique. It's about them celebrating themselves for who they are.

"The idea being, to start to instill self-belief and unconditional self-love, without feeling they've got to pass exams and meet targets."

Lynne said the activity book 'becomes a resource and a book about them and what matters to them'.

She added: "It's a snapshot of them as children. It creates various, different perspectives. The whole message, loud and clear, is whoever you are, you are just fabulous.

"It's about nurturing our future leaders. We cannot change the mindset of our current leaders so it starts with our children. Want to teach them wisdom, kindness and compassion.

"It is getting really exciting. We can really make a difference."

Visit the Birdham Bear website here