Bognor nurses to take on Three Peaks Challenge for mental health charity Mind

Psychiatric nurses Peter and Emma Young have seen first-hand the impact Covid-19 has had on the nation’s mental health at work and in the community.

The couple, who work for Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, hope that with the support of the public, their colleagues, friends and family they will raise as much as possible for Mind, which provides support and advice for anyone experience mental health problems.

Emma said: “I am thrilled to be trekking the National Three Peaks Challenge in aid of Mind.

Peter and Emma Young are taking on the National Three Peaks Challenge to raise momney for mental health charity Mind

“This is one of the toughest, yet most thrilling challenges of my life and something I wanted to achieve before the big 40.

“Knowing that the money we raise will be used to improve the lives of people living with mental health problems throughout the UK and helping them in this difficult time is heart-warming.

“Not everyone needs the support of NHS mental health services, the charity Mind is there to support everyone.”

Peter and Emma, as well as their dog and mascot Pixie, will be taking on the National Three Peaks Challenge in September

Peter said: “As a Queen Scout I have summited Snowdon and it has been a dream to complete Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in 24 hours.

“To do this and raise money for a brilliant charity means so much to me.”

Emma said: “We are taking part in this event for Mind because we really believe in their cause.

Peter and Emma Young's dog and mascot, Pixie

“The charity helps the one in four people in the UK that experience a mental health problem every year.

“The money raised will fund their vital work including the Mind Infoline, advice services and the campaigning Mind does.”