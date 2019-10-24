Bognor Regis arm wrestling duo claim trophies at national championships

Sussex Arms arm wrestling club travelled up to Wigan to compete in the first Professional Armwrestling Association – UK & Ireland novice championships last Saturday.

More than 70 novice competitors from across the UK and Ireland took part and Sussex Arms came home with two trophies.

Stuart Acton, Darren Stark, Chris Fellows, Daniel Tutt, Mitch Tutt and Dave Kelly

Daniel Tutt bagged third place in the right arm -105kg category and the club’s newest member, Darren Stark, also came third in the left arm -73kg category in only his second competition.

Club member Chris Fellows said: “The day was fantastic and we also had a showcase of the top 12 elite pro arm wrestlers from across the country competing for a title and prize money.

“President Paul “Mighty” Maiden deserves a huge thank you from every one of us. Without him we wouldn’t have this new federation, he has done so much for this sport and we hope he carries on for many years to come.

“I would like to thank our sponsors, Legends Health and Fitness, XL clothing, and Military Functional Fitness.”

If you are interested in arm wrestling you can find Sussex Arms on Facebook.

The club trains every Wednesday from 7pm to 9pm at Legends Health and Fitness in Bognor Regis.