The Bognor Regis fire station has opened its doors to the public.

Hundreds of people have attended the open day so far, which is running from 10am to 4pm at the fire station in West Meads Drive, Bognor Regis. The attractions have included demonstrations by firefighters on how to get someone out of a car and how to put out a fire.

