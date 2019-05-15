Brave mother completes London Marathon to raise funds for Sussex Snowdrop Trust

A brave mother has tackled the London Marathon to raise vital funds for a charity very close to her heart.

On Sunday, April 28, Suzy Mills put her best trainers on and raised more than £2,600 for The Sussex Snowdrop Trust, a charity which provides care for children who have life-threatening illnesses.

Suzy Mills with son Quinn

The reason Suzy chose to raise funds for the trust was because the staff helped support her family during her son, Quinn’s, battle with a rare form of kidney cancer, which he was diagnosed with at only nine months old.

Quinn had to undergo surgery to remove his kidney and then courses of both chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Suzy said: “The Snowdrop trust supported us through this difficult time with great sensitivity.

“They provided medical treatment, nurses and doctors so we could take care of Quinn in the comfort of our own home and they also provided counselling which was of great importance to me as a mother, since my world was falling apart.”

Sadly Quinn lost his battle with cancer but Suzy explained that she will never forget the help and support that the charity gave her, this was the exact reason why she took on the marathon both in honour of her brave little son Quinn and in honour of other mothers who have lost children to cancer.