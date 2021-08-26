While in Midhurst has seen an increase in the amount of people wanting to adopt but it has also seen an increase in dogs needing to be rehomed.

Tania Holmes, CEO and officer manager at Bulldog Rescue & Rehoming Trust, said: “We have seen an increase in numbers, because furloughed people that bought a dog whilst there were home and are now going back to work.

“We rarely saw pups in rescue because the breed retains a high resale value until they are at least two years old, but these dogs are now making their way into our care or onto our rehoming list because the owners are in a hurry to rehome them.”

Nancy

The reason why people need their pets rehomed is usually a change in the owners circumstances such as a couple getting divorced or a new baby in the home.

“We do get the occasional stray but the majority just need a new family,” explained Tania. “Because of the risks that go with advertising a bulldog for sale (becoming Fight Bait or simply landing in an unsuitable home) breed rescues really are the best and safest way to find a new home for your pet.”

The charity was established in 1978 and Tania took over in 2001, in that time she has rehomed 3,500 bulldogs.

Those that have shown an interesting in a dog are put on a waiting list. The charity’s rehomers then look at all the applications to see who is the closest matching home to what the dog requires.

She said: “We cover the entire UK so try to work within the area the dog is currently located. We could have the dog in our direct care - either here at the kennel, in a foster home across the UK or we also offer a Rehoming Service which allows the dog to stay at home whilst we search for its new family.

“The bulldog isn’t for everyone but if you love them you love them and will get quite offended by the bad press they receive. We always suggest really doing your homework before getting one and always buy from a reputable breeder. Avoid anyone breeding non standard colour dogs (ie: lilac, chocolate, merle or black) as these dogs are more likely to have health problems.”

There are many misconceptions relating to bulldogs such as they can’t walk or breathe.

Tania said: “The bulldog is what’s called “Brachycaphalic” which means it has a flat face. If not bred carefully this head shape can have a huge impact on the dog’s health.

“Of course they are not as athletic as some other breeds, but they are also not the lazy dog people assume they are going to be and exercise is just as important to these dogs as any other breed.