Burst water pipe in Midhust leads to shortage of water
A burst water piper had affected many Midhurst homes on Monday (January 31)
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 4:02 pm
The burst pipe was first reported by Midhurst Town Council on Monday afternoon.
On their Facebook page Midhurst Town Council wrote: “Due to a burst water pipe a number of houses in Midhurst, especially around the Fire Station area, are experiencing issues with water pressure or have no water at all.
“Southern Water are aware of the issue and attempting to restore water as quickly as possible.”