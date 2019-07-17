Businessman from Walberton donates £100,000 to Bosham hospice: “I think they’re amazing”

A business man from Walberton who set up a family foundation following the sale of his company has presented the second of three £100,000 cheques to St Wilfrid’s hospice in Bosham.

Kevin Byrne set up the Byrne Family Foundation after selling his Selsey-based business Checkatrade.com two years ago.

The foundation has committed to giving a total of £300,000 to St Wilfrid’s hospice.

The latest cheque presented to the hospice follows the first £100,000 donation which was made by Mr Byrne last year.

The funds have gone towards helping the hospice build its new and improved premises in Walton Lane, Bosham, which it moved into two weeks ago.

Mr Byrne said: “I believe we all have a responsibility to support our local charities the best we can.

“I’m delighted to be able to say that due to the sale of Checkatrade this is the second of three £100,000 gifts to the Dream Build of St Wilfrids Hospice.

“This gift has only been made possible due to the sale of Checkatrade which my wife Lisa and I owned, this enabled us to create a family foundation.

“We aim at supporting both orphans and widows and what better place to support widows than St. Wilfrids.

“I am always amazed at the atmosphere there, smiling faces and laughter in amongst the most tragic grief. I think they’re amazing.”

Alison Moorey, chief executive for St Wilfrid’s Hospice. said: “We are incredibly grateful to the Byrne family for having donated £200,000 to help make our Dream Building a reality.

“Kevin and the Byrne Family Foundation have highlighted their ongoing commitment to the local community by pledging to donate further £100,000 as their total donation was matched by public donations, so please do consider a regular gift to St Wilfrid’s.

“Thanks to their generosity, St Wilfrid’s can ensure more terminally ill patients and their loved ones can benefit from compassionate care in a modern and homely environment equipped with hoists, in-room piped oxygen, electronic call systems and many more features designed for the safety and comfort of patients.”

