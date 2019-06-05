Cars were the stars at Haslemere classic show

There was a spectacular display of 230 cars at Lion Green for the Haslemere Classic Car Show 2019.

The day started with a ‘tour’ before the green was filled with cars of all eras up to the late 1970s, from the smallest microcar to huge American cruisers.

Around the green were around 50 quality stalls selling craft work, local produce, art and a great selection of food and drink, including cream teas, enjoyed by many while being entertained by George’s Coastline Jazz Band.

The Best Dressed Car and Crew competition produced some wonderful entries with entrants dressed in period to match their vehicles.

Haslemere’s new mayor John Robini was joined by Robyn Patterson, a director of show sponsor REDH’s Distillery, as judges. They chose winners Phil and Lindy Johnson from Pulborough in their 1959 Jaguar XK150, who received a gift voucher for Goodwood and of course a bottle of REDH gin.

The show raises funds for the Haslemere Festival and is organised by classic car restorer and broker James Ewing, who said: “I still can’t believe after all these years the show continues to grow in popularity, this year our tour was fully booked in just 12 days. Classic cars are my business and hobby, it’s great to be able to share my passion.”