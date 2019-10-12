Cash boost for good causes in Hall and Woodhouse Community Chest awards

A good pub is at the heart of every community – and brewers and pub operators Hall and Woodhouse are committed to making a real difference by giving financial support to local groups who most need help.

For 12 years in Sussex – and since 2002 in Dorset where the brewery is based – they have given away hundreds of thousands of pounds to those community organisations most in need of a little extra help.

The Apuldram Centre

This year, in partnership again with this newspaper and the Sussex Community Foundation, they handed out cheques totalling another £25,000 to 24 organisations at the Black Rabbit at Arundel.

A wide range of organisations spread across East and West Sussex benefited following intense scrutiny of the applications.

And civic leaders – mayors and council chairmen representing all the key local authorities – attended to signal their support.

As family director Mark Woodhouse put it: "We spend 364 days a year making money so we can hand some out on the 365th.

Jamie's Farm

"It's all about the long-term help for local people and as a company that has been going for 240 years we very well appreciate what we mean by long term.

"We have been delighted to help lots of really good volunteer organisations."

Mr Woodhouse and fellow family director Lucinda Gray welcomed recipients and guests to the presentation evening – explaining the history of the Community Chest and giving examples of the very real difference it had helped to make to the communities the pubs serve.

They thanked the judges who included the commercial editor for Sussex of JPIMedia – publishers of this newspaper – Bex Bastable; John Scudder from The Plough at Ifield; Adrian Barrott from the community foundation; Christian Ender from The Anchor at Wisley; and Gary Shipton Editor and Editorial Director of this newspaper and its sister titles.

Lowland Rescue Search Dogs Sussex

Mr Shipton thanked Hall and Woodhouse for their magnificent and on-going support.

Natalia Borg, fundraising manager for Jamie's Farm, which was awarded £2,000, said: "Jamie's Farm is a catalyst of change for young people at risk of academic and social exclusion.

"We are super chuffed with the donation. That will go to building an outdoor kitchen on our farm in Lewes which young people will be able to use to enjoy the experience of cooking."

Lowland Rescue Search Dogs Sussex was awarded £800.

Cadence Performing Arts

The group's chairman, Steve Ball, said: "It will help us with equipping our new members with digital radios."

Mr Ball commented on the 'diverse and worthy' recipients at the event.

"It's very humbling. We are very grateful for the support of businesses in Sussex because it is expensive and we rely on donations."

This list of recipients includes:

1st Roffey Scouts - £1,500

Burgess Hill Scouts - £867

St Joseph's Specialist Trust

Apuldram Centre - £1,500

Arun Youth Aqua Centre - £2,000

Cadence Performing Arts £1,000

Chichester Child Contact Centre - £600

Chichester Information Shop - £1,208

Community Stuff - £2,000

Cuckfield Stroke Group - £543

Cycling Without Age Hurst and Hassocks - £1,000

Danny Gallivan Trust - £1,500

Fabrica - £800

Hope Into Action - £900

Jamie's Farm - £2,000

Just Different £1,000

Littlehampton Foodbank - £1,000

Littlehampton Child Contact Centre - £300

Lowland Rescue Search Dogs Sussex - £800

Music For The Memory - £500

Oasis Project - £600

Pippa's Group - £590

St Joseph's Specialist Trust - £1,655

Worthing United FC - £1,000