Celebrations as Bognor 10k Prom Race reaches 25th anniversary

Organisers of the annual 10k Prom Race are set for celebration as this year’s race marks its 25th anniversary.

The Rotary Club of Bognor Hotham is thankful to the residents of Bognor Regis, as well as local services and the many charities and businesses who have assisted with the annual 10K Bognor Prom Race over the last 25 years. This year is not only the special anniversary but it also marks the new joint venture with the running club, ToneZone, who are now taking over a big role in the organisation of the event.

Almost 2,000 runners are ready to put their best trainers on for the adults race, which will start at 10.30 am on Sunday, May 19.

The race starts at West Park in Aldwick and follows the Bognor Regis esplanade through Felpham, and then returns along the sea front back to West Park.

New to the event this year is the Junior Fun Run which involves a 1.5k run, open to all children from age four to 14, and it will kick off before the main race at 9.15am.

The popular event started after five keen runners who were also members of the Bognor Hotham Rotary Club had the idea of organising a 10K run in Bognor Regis.

After receiving great support from the Rotary Club and other friends, the first Bognor Prom 10K Race took place in May 1994 with approximately 400 entrants.

Now the event is a much anticipated challenge for people all over West Sussex, with thousands of people taking part each year in a bid to raise money for worthy causes.

Brian Clarke of Bognor Hotham Rotary Club said: “This is a remarkable achievement which could only have happened because of the goodwill and generosity of local residents, the hard work of volunteers, and the many charities and businesses who offer assistance”.

For more information visit www.bognorprom10k.org.