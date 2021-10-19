Tricia Stephens did the challenge for the Nerve Tumours UK charity in memory of her daughter Sarah Long who had Neurofibromatosis Type 1 (NF1) and died aged 24.

Tricia said: “My father was a pilot when I was a child and part of the reason for my challenge.

“The other reason was that I wanted to raise funds for Nerve Tumours UK – they support people with Neurofibromatosis, the condition which eventually took my daughter’s life.”

Tricia

Neurofibromatosis (NF) is one of the world’s most common neuro-genetic conditions.

Nerve Tumours UK states that 26,500 people are affected by Neurofibromatosis in the UK.

It estimates that one in 2,500 people in the UK have Neurofibromatosis Type 1 and one in 35,000 people in the UK have Neurofibromatosis Type 2.

Tricia on her wing walk

She said: “We pulled away, my family waving furiously. It was very bumpy across the airfield before take off and I only realised that we had left the ground when the bumps stopped

“I had to shut my eyes a few times when it seemed as though the pilot was going to nosedive into the ground but it was quite thrilling.”

Tricia also undertook the wing walk in memory of her father Keith Landers Boon, who didn’t have the condition.

She said: “Now what will I do to celebrate my 80th?”