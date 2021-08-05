An artist’s impression of what the new cycle and pedestrian route will look like at Nutbourne

'To allow as many people to participate as possible', Highways England is extending its six-week public engagement for people to have their say on plans for a cycle and walking route to be created on the south coast.

The consultation will now run for an extra two weeks until Thursday, September 23. It was initially due to run from Thursday, July 22 until Thursday, September 9.

The six-mile long off-road route would be installed along the A259.

Highways England programme manager Edgar Vila Pouca said interest in the engagement so far 'has been high', adding: "We are keen to gather as much feedback as possible and enable as many people to have their say on our plans as can.

"To do that we have decided to extend the engagement period for an extra two weeks.

"That extra time into later September will allow local schools and community groups to re-convene after the summer holidays and feedback their thoughts to us.”

The route which is currently part of the National Cycle Network route 2 will link into the Centurion Way (former railway conversion) and other local routes on the Manhood Peninsula towards Chichester.

The plans have previously divided opinion, with some welcoming the cycling route and others concerned it would impact on pedestrians.

The route would link several schools and St. Richard’s Hospital, and will enable more people to leave their cars at home and cycle or walk safely to work or school, helping to improve air quality in the area.

The Highways Agency said there are a 'number of ways that people can get involved'. An online virtual exhibition will be supported by two online webinars held on Microsoft Teams where a presentation will be given followed by questions from attendees.

The online webinars will take place from 6pm to 7pm on Monday, August 16 and Friday, September 3.

"Places will be limited to ensure everyone attending can ask any questions they may have," a spokesperson said. "Places will be issued on a first come, first served basis.

"Anyone interested in attending can book a place by emailing: [email protected] or call 0300 123 5000.

"Printed questionnaires are available at the following locations to collect throughout the consultation: Bosham Parish Council, Fishbourne Parish Council, Chichester Library and Southbourne Library."