Chichester children's charity to hold a belated birthday ball

PACSO announce their 21st birthday ball

The ball will take place at the Chichester Park Hotel and will consist of a three course meal, a guest performance and there will be a live band and a disco that will go on until 1am.

PACSO is a Chichester based charity which provides play and social opportunities for children and young people with disabilities and their siblings, and respite for parents and carers. It was founded in 1999 and since then has helped over 600 families and has an annual turnover that exceeds £270,000.