Chichester children's charity to hold a belated birthday ball
Parents and Carers Support Organisation (PACSO) is celebrating its 21st birthday with a ball on Saturday, November 27
The ball will take place at the Chichester Park Hotel and will consist of a three course meal, a guest performance and there will be a live band and a disco that will go on until 1am.
PACSO is a Chichester based charity which provides play and social opportunities for children and young people with disabilities and their siblings, and respite for parents and carers. It was founded in 1999 and since then has helped over 600 families and has an annual turnover that exceeds £270,000.
Tickets are £35 per person for more information or to buy the tickets please visit: pacso.org.uk/pacso-charity-ball-27th-november-2021/