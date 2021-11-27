Chichester Christmas Lights switch-on in pictures

A fantastic parade look place today (Saturday, November 27) and the crowds were treated to a performance from Oakwood School Choir before the tree was blessed by the Dean of Chichester Cathedral, the Very Reverend Stephen Waine, and the lights were switched on by Gabby Spandley.
All pictures by Derek Martin Photography.
Chichester Christmas tree lights switch-on.
Chichester Christmas tree lights switch-on.
Chichester Christmas tree lights switch-on.
Chichester Christmas tree lights switch-on. Gabby Spandley switches on the Christmas Tree Lights, with her Parents Helen and Richard.