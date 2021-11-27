Chichester Christmas tree lights switch-on. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-211127-200702008

Chichester Christmas Lights switch-on in pictures

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Chichester after residents came together for a spectacular city lights switch-on event.

By Kelly Brown
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 9:28 pm
Updated Saturday, 27th November 2021, 9:40 pm

A fantastic parade look place today (Saturday, November 27) and the crowds were treated to a performance from Oakwood School Choir before the tree was blessed by the Dean of Chichester Cathedral, the Very Reverend Stephen Waine, and the lights were switched on by Gabby Spandley.

All pictures by Derek Martin Photography.

1.

Chichester Christmas tree lights switch-on. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-211127-200523008

Photo Sales

2.

Chichester Christmas tree lights switch-on. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-211127-200534008

Photo Sales

3.

Chichester Christmas tree lights switch-on. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-211127-200545008

Photo Sales

4.

Chichester Christmas tree lights switch-on. Gabby Spandley 11 switches on the Christmas Tree Lights, with her Parents Helen and Richard. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-211127-200559008

Photo Sales
Chichester
Next Page
Page 1 of 4