Chichester College Group raises thousands for charity

Christmas Jumper Day for Save the Children at Chichester College. SUS-211221-132104001

Staff and students at Chichester College Group’s five colleges have supported multiple charities since term started in September.

From dressing as elves for Alzheimer’s Society to donning denim for Jeans for Genes, or baking cakes for MacMillan, the colleges - Chichester College, Brinsbury College, Crawley College, Haywards Heath College and Worthing College - have raised £3,205 for good causes.

Earlier this year, the group committed to support a nationwide ‘Good for ME, Good for FE’ campaign to support its local communities.

Children in Need fundraiser at Worthing College. SUS-211221-132137001

The campaign aims to generate £1 million of social value via a sustainable programme of community action including volunteering, fundraising and charitable partnerships.

More than 100 colleges have joined the campaign, which builds on the success of last year’s FE Foodbank Friday – a movement which raised more than £47,000 and collected more than 20,000 items for local foodbanks.

Already, student voice and fundraising activities have accumulated some 1,544 volunteering hours across the Chichester College Group – alongside 108 hours generated by two members of staff who volunteered in Kenya in October.

Andrew Green, Chief Executive of the Chichester College Group, said: “I have been absolutely overwhelmed by the dedication and commitment of our students and staff this term.

Macmillan Coffee Morning at Crawley College. SUS-211221-132115001

“Kindness is the new ‘superpower’ and this demonstrates just how seriously our colleges take their roles in their wider communities.

“To raise so much money and give so much time to important causes which make a difference in so many people’s lives is amazing, and I am incredibly proud of the teams at Brinsbury, Chichester, Crawley, Haywards Heath and Worthing. They are doing some amazing things to really change lives.

“And that’s why we were keen to also support the ‘Good for ME, Good for FE’ campaign, which is an important initiative which will further expand the positive impact we can make on our own communities, as well as those further afield.

“It will help our communities to not only survive, but to also thrive – particularly as we rebuild our economies in the current climate.

The Jeans for Genes Day fundraise at Haywards Heath College SUS-211221-132053001