Chichester community spaces given a £19,000 funding boost

Community spaces in Chichester have been given a Co-op funding boost of £19,000.

According to Co-op, since it launched its local community fund in September 2016, 2,000 local causes that are working to protect community spaces and places across the UK have received just under £5 million — 12 of which are in Chichester.

A spokesman said: “These include Manhood Wildlife and Heritage Project, Petworth Community Garden CIC & St Mary Barnham Kitchen & Toilet Facilities.

“Co-op members receive a five per cent reward for themselves with a further one per cent going to local causes when they buy own-brand products. Members can decide how the money is allocated, and are encouraged to select the causes they wish to support online.”

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community engagement, said Co-op’s members are ‘passionate about protecting’ community spaces and places which are ‘so important’ when it comes to enhancing quality of life.

She added: “The Co-op is driven by its distinctive values and principles - last year we invested £19 million in over 4,000 groups UK-wide, supporting a wide range of initiatives, all of which are helping to make communities across the UK safer, happier, and healthier places to live.

“The more people shop, the more we share, and the more impact we can have in communities. People can get involved by becoming a member, swiping their card, and choosing the cause they want to support. By choosing their local cause, our members are telling us what really matters in their communities.”