Chichester District Council urges residents to join dog walking scheme

Chichester District Council is encouraging residents to support its Green Dog Walkers scheme this upcoming year. Pic: Chichester District Council SUS-221001-143552001

Green Dog Walkers® is an original scheme adopted by over 40 councils across the country.

The council has joined the scheme as it offers a proven, non-confrontational and friendly way to change attitudes about dog fouling and encourages responsible dog ownership.

The Green Dog Walkers® scheme acts as a reminder to others that they need to pick up after their dog has fouled and keep them under control.

Green Dog Walkers® sign a pledge to:

Always clean up after their dog;

Dispose of the bag responsibly;

Carry extra dog waste bags;

Gladly give a bag to those without one; and

Be a friendly reminder to other dog walkers to clean up after their dogs.

In return, they receive one of our enamel Green Dog Walkers® badges to display on their coat or dog lead, a car window sticker and a leaflet about our campaign.

Green Dog Walkers® are role models for responsible dog ownership. As well as ensuring that they clean up after their dogs, they:

Ensure their dog is microchipped;

Keep their dog under control at all times; and,

Stay safe around farm animals and ground nesting birds.

Green Dog Walkers® was originated by the Community Green Initiative of Unpacked in partnership with Falkirk Council Litter Strategy Team.

The scheme is part of the next phase of Chichester District Council’s Against Litter campaign.