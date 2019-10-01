Chichester gets involved with the world’s biggest coffee morning.
Fundraisers across the Chichester area put on the kettle to raise money for a charity which helps people with cancer.
Friday, September 27 saw another year of Macmillan hosting their ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’.
Organizers of the event with the cake that was raffled.

Visitors to the coffee morning enjoying the event.

Parklands coffee morning picture with cake

Visitors with a cake made for coffee morning in Chichester

