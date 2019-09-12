Chichester homeless charity Stonepillow celebrates 30th anniversary with event in the Bishop’s Palace private garden – in pictures

Hundreds of people attended a 30th anniversary event for homeless charity Stonepillow in the Bishop’s Palace private garden in Chichester on Saturday.

Stonepillow invited all members of the community to join it for the free event as a way of saying thank you to everyone across the district and the surrounding areas who has supported the charity over the past 30 years. Visitors enjoyed live music from The Sleepy Lagoon Orchestra, The Varivocals, Coda Community Choir, and a set from DJ Jamie McGreal. There was also a barbecue in the sunshine, provided by Bognor Regis Rapid Relief Team, and children enjoyed the bouncy castle, games and face painting on offer. Following the event, a special Evensong service took place in Chichester Cathedral, where Stonepillow honoured its late founder, Reverend Hilary Parsons, who passed away earlier this year. Richard Parsons, Hilary’s nephew, attended with is family and gave a reading along with Shelagh Legrave, chairman of Stonepillow trustees. Chichester MP Gillian Keegan and Stonepillow patron Susan Duchess of Richmond were also in attendance, as well as past and present staff, trustees, volunteers and supporters. Stonepillow chief executive Hilary Bartle said: “Without Hilary Parsons’s vision and determination, there would not be a charity supporting homeless and vulnerable people. And we could not continue to run Stonepillow without the fantastic support we receive from the local community and this event was our way of saying thank you.” Stonepillow is holding its annual fundraising event, The Big Sleep Out, at Chichester Cathedral on Saturday, October 19. To find out more about the event visit www.stonepillow.org.uk

Twins Mehmet and Nazli Ay, 6

Visitors take a break

Stonepillow celebrates its 30th anniversary with a free event in the Bishop's Palace private garden

Rose Ockwell, 7, on the tyre swing

