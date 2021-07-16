Chichester law firm raises over £4k for children’s charity with 42-mile hike along South Downs

Edward Cooke, Michelle Lewis and Lauren Guy, directors at Edward Cooke Family Law, walked 42 miles between the company’s Chilgrove and Hove offices over the weekend.

The trio was joined by the rest of the firm’s team for sections of the walk, which they completed in just over 22 hours, arriving in Hove just in time for the Euro 2020 final on Sunday (July 11).

So far, they have raised £4,3645 for Children on the Edge, a Chichester charity which supports children across the world.

Michelle Lewis, Lauren Guy and Edward Cooke at Devil’s Dyke towards the end of the walk

Founder and managing director Edward said: “The charity achieves remarkable work creating protective environments to support over 15,000 of the world’s most marginalised children gain access to education and protect their rights.

“We are pleased to be able to support them with the vital work they do.”

Eloise Armstrong, fundraising manager for Children on the Edge, said: “Children on the Edge makes a difference for thousands of marginalised children, living on the edge of their societies around the world.

“We partner with local communities to create safe, child friendly environments, where children are supported to realise their rights through the generation of hope, life, colour and fun.

“We are so thankful to the team at Edward Cooke Family Law for their incredible challenge – every step raising awareness and vital funds for Children on the Edge.”

Edward Cooke Family Law is a specialist firm of family solicitors and mediators with offices in Chilgrove and Brighton and Hove.

The nine-strong team helps clients with issues arising upon divorce and separation, including financial matters, agreeing child arrangements and with cohabitation disputes.

The team also specialises in modern family law issues, including same-sex couples and surrogacy and fertility law.