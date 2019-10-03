C091722-1_Chi_Obs_Cake_Photo Louise Adams''The Observer's Clare Hawkins, More Food's Caron Howe and MacMillan fund raiser Mandy Kendalt.

Chichester Macmillan coffee mornings 10 years ago

Looking back a decade go a host of Macmillan coffee mornings took place around the area which were reported in the Observer by Clare Hawkin in 2009.

To see some photos taken during this years ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’ click here

C091723-1_Mid_Biggest1_Photo Louise Adams''Macmillan coffee morning fundraisers Tracy Turland and her mother Patricia
C091727-1_CHI_OCT1_MUNDHAM phot kate 25 Sespt 09'''North Mundham residents taking part in the World's Biggest coffee morning at the village hall.C091727-1
C091725-1_Mid_Biggest2_Photo Louise Adams''St Mary's Church fundraisers who helped raise money for the Macmillan coffee morning event.
C091730-1_CHI_COFFEE phot kate 25 Sept 09''People taking part in the worlds largest coffee morning at The Dining room in Chichester.C091730-1
