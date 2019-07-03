Chichester man believed to have died after choking on burger

An inquest has opened into the death of a Chichester man who is believed to have died after choking on a burger.

Nicholas Jenkins was eating a burger at the Unicorn Inn in Heyshott, Midhurst, on June 23, but ‘became confused’, an inquest at Crawley Coroner’s Court yesterday (July 2),

The inquest took place at Crawley Coroner's Court

The 56-year-old’s speech became slow and people around him could not understand him.

He then went unconscious, the inquest was told, and St John Ambulance staff, who were on side, were alerted.

Emergency first aid was carried out and an ambulance was called, the inquest heard. But his condition started to deteriorate, and he sadly died.

Mr Jenkins was single and lived at Dukes Meadow, Funtington, Chichester.

A post-mortem examination was carried out after his death and the cause of death is believed to be choking, the inquest heard.

A full inquest into his death has been adjourned to September 3.

