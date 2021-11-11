Chichester Museum to close for festive season

The Weald and Downland Musuem will temporarily close its doors from Christmas Eve until January 2 to give its staff a well earned break. SUS-211111-120853001

The Weald and Downland Museum, on Town Lane in Chichester, will close its doors from Christmas Eve until January 2 to give its staff a weeks break,

The Museum re-opened its doors after the pandemic with the countless support from members and supporters of the trust and many volunteers who have offered their services to keep the museum going.

The Town Lane museum has also, since its reopening, tried to ensure that the museum is a safe and green place for visitors when they arrive.

Jo Pasricha, Chair of the Board of Trustees Weald & Downland Living Museum wrote in a statement: “In recognition of their determined hard work and relentless effort over the last 18 months we would like to take this opportunity to offer the staff and volunteers a well-deserved week away from work to spend time with their families over the Christmas period.

“We have supported, therefore, the Director’s decision to take the unusual step of closing the Museum from December 24, 2021 until the January 2, 2022 inclusive.

“I know that some of you will be disappointed that there will be no ‘Christmas at the Museum’ over December 26 and 27 this year; however I am confident that you will understand and support the need for the staff to take a rest.

“I have no doubt that they will return refreshed, ready and eager to welcome you back in January.

“Wishing you and your families a wonderful end to 2021, may it be filled with joy, happiness and good health, and we look forward to seeing you back at the Weald & Downland Living Museum from Monday, 2 January 2022.”