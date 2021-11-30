Chichester named in the top five of best cities in the UK to raise a child
Chichester has been named as being among the top five of best cities in the UK to raise a child, a new survey has shown.
In an extensive survey by GAP with 11 variables including schools per capita, crime rate and average birth rate, the West Sussex city finished ahead of Cambridge and Oxford and beat nearby Brighton and Portsmouth by 54 and 47 places respectively.
The extensive survey analysed each UK city by the number of: primary schools, parks to in, hospitals to offer care, the average birth rate so you know your little one will have lots of friends and the area crime rate.
The top ten cities to raise children are:
1 - Armagh
2 - Wells
3 - Bangor
4 - Westminster
5 - Chichester
6 - Ripon
7 - Lichfield
8 - Perth
9 - Stirling
10 - Bath
Chichester beat prestigious university cities Cambridge and Oxford that finished in 11th and 14th place.
Sussex rival Brighton finished down in 59th place where as Chichester's other local neighbour Portsmouth finished in 52nd place of the 66 cities analysed.