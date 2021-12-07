Chichester Schools & Community Do ‘One Thing’ to Make a Difference Right Away

Children from year four of Westbourne Primary spent hours rehearsing an original song written and performed by Jeff Topp to show their support for the campaign SUS-210712-144403001

The Chapel at Graylingwell Park is a unique community building designed to make people in Chichester and the wider district feel better, reduce loneliness and find ways to connect in a positive way.

With just one week to go CCDT are so close, needing just £1,000 more of their £20,000 target to secure the funds.

Children from year four of Westbourne Primary and years five and six of Jesse Younghusband spent hours rehearsing an original song written and performed by Jeff Topp to show their support for the campaign, with inspiring lyrics encouraging people to ‘do one thing, to make a difference right away’.

Year 5 children from Jesse Younghusband School spent hours rehearsing an original song written and performed by Jeff Topp to show their support for the campaign

Their support was particularly important as The Chapel will host schools’ programmes teaching young people about the history of the mental health treatment at Graylingwell Hospital and looking at its relevance today.

Seeing how language and perceptions have changed over the last century, before the hospital closed in 2001.

CCDT has already raised almost £2 million to renovate the disused Chapel into an incredible café; meeting and workshop rooms; big open space in which to meet friends or work remotely on beautiful chairs, sofas and tables; a pre-school children’s interactive learning area; and a space for live music, comedy and performances as well as hosting the exhibit to Graylingwell Hospital.

However, due to escalating costs brought on by external factors such as Covid and Brexit the Trust urgently needs to recover a shortfall of £20,000 with which to buy all the furniture needed to make it a space for everybody.

CCDT has set a stretch goal, should they go beyond that total, enabling them to buy good quality light and sound equipment in order to create a space that incubates the exciting talent that lies within Chichester and the surrounding area, giving them an opportunity to be heard, and for Chichester to listen to them perform, with a great programme of live music and performance already scheduled with Chichester University students, alongside national comedy, music and celebrity evenings with.

In addition to the school children singing, there has been a wonderful movement of people buying tickets to opening parties, becoming Friends of the Chapel, organising bake sales and free Santa visits asking for donations.

The positive energy behind The Chapel crowdfunding campaign has overwhelmed the team at CCDT.

In addition, some local businesses have got right behind the project and made incredibly generous donations that have made such a difference, including Wellington Grange retirement home and the two construction companies Wates Group and United Living.

Clare de Bathe, CCDT’s director said: “The Chapel was always going to be a space for the whole community to be able to come together in and feel connected, but this crowdfunding campaign has meant everybody can get involved even before the doors are open, which has made the whole experience all the more magical.

“We are so extremely grateful for everybody that has got behind us and we hope that with just a little more support we will hit our target and maybe even go beyond it.

“The Chapel really will be a space in which we can all wonder and wander, laugh and learn and importantly feel better.”