Marketing and events management student Ellie Reynolds’s innovative marketing plan was proposed for the Research with Impact – Student award at the Green Gown Awards.

The awards celebrate the exceptional sustainability initiatives being undertaken by universities and colleges worldwide, with 16 categories open to any tertiary education establishment with some specific categories also aimed at student applications.

In particular judges were looking for evidence of the project’s potential to strengthen at least one of the three pillars of sustainability; environmental, social or economic as well as links to the sustainable development goals.

Ellie Reynolds

Inspiration for her project came from Ellie’s passion for sustainability and events which has been developed throughout her time studying for a bachelor’s degree in marketing and event management.

She said: “I had developed my idea whilst studying the sustainable business and circular economy module in second year.

“With this knowledge I wanted to put a plan together to make the events industry more sustainable.”

With the support of her lecturer, Jorge Gutic, Ellie was able to adapt her sustainable wedding events research project for the application format.

She said: “Jorge was incredibly helpful and guided me throughout the process.

“Juggling both the competition, my studies and two jobs had its difficulties but when I received the email that I had got through to the finals, it was completely worth it.”

The judges said Ellie’s project ‘showed tremendous initiative based on her observations of a specific problem’.