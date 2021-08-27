Chichester Summer Street Party - In pictures

The city centre was packed as people came out to enjoy the event, which included a number of food stalls, festivities and activities for children.

Chichester BID, which worked closely with Chichester District Council to plan the event, wrote on social media: “Thank you so much to all the businesses who took part in yesterday’s Summer Street Party and everyone who came along to support and celebrate our city.

“It was wonderful to see so many people enjoying all Chichester has to offer. Watch this space for more events coming soon!”

The district council said it was a ‘fantastic afternoon’ filled with music, street food, competitions and fantastic entertainment.

Chichester City Council added: “Chichester was buzzing yesterday.

“Great to see so many people out and about and having fun. Well done to all those involved in putting this event on!”

