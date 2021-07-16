Chichester yacht crew raises over £3k for charity as they win award at Round the Island Race
Sophie’s Boatyard manager Brian Haugh won the Silver Gilt Roman Bowl at the Island Sailing Club 2021 Round the Island Race – and raised thousands of pounds for charity.
Friday, 16th July 2021, 2:40 pm
Crewed by owner and skipper Brian alongside Ben Gillett and Andrew Purvis, Cherete was the first boat overall in the ISCRS divisions.
The crew has also raised over £3,000 for Crohn’s and Colitis UK in memory of Sophie Threlfall, who used to run the boatyard but sadly died in 2017 from complications of ulcerative colitis.
Wyche Marine, Dell Quay, was renamed Sophie’s Boatyard in 2019 in her memory.