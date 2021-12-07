Children from year four of Westbourne Primary spent hours rehearsing an original song written and performed by Jeff Topp to show their support for the campaign SUS-210712-144403001

The two schools have been raising money for the renovation of The Chapel at Graylingwell Park and with just a week to go in the campaign effort, they are just £1,000 away from reaching the goal of £20,000 to support the Chichester Community Development Trust (CCDT) with its crowdfunding campaign.

Fundraising efforts have included recording a song, making donations and organising fundraising activities.

The children from the two primary schools spent hours rehearsing an original song written and performed by Jeff Topp to show their support for the campaign, with inspiring lyrics encouraging people to ‘do one thing, to make a difference right away’.

Year 5 children from Jesse Younghusband School spent hours rehearsing an original song written and performed by Jeff Topp to show their support for the campaign

In addition to the school children singing, there has been a movement of people buying tickets to opening parties, becoming Friends of the Chapel, organising bake sales and holding free Santa visits asking for donations.

Some local businesses have also got right behind the project and made generous donations which have made such a difference to the fundraising for the chapel, including Wellington Grange retirement home and the two construction companies Wates Group and United Living.

The Chichester Community Development Trust said that the Chapel at Graylingwell Park is a unique community building designed to make people in Chichester and the wider district feel better, reduce loneliness and find ways to connect in a positive way.

Clare de Bathe, CCDT’s director said: “The chapel was always going to be a space for the whole community to be able to come together in and feel connected, but this crowdfunding campaign has meant everybody can get involved even before the doors are open, which has made the whole experience all the more magical.

“We are so extremely grateful for everybody that has got behind us and we hope that with just a little more support we will hit our target and maybe even go beyond it.

“The chapel really will be a space in which we can all wonder and wander, laugh and learn and importantly feel better.”