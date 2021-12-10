Christmas food reviews: German Christmas cookies
From December 1-23 through the weekdays the Sussex team will be trying out what the shops have to offer for the festive period. From Christmas crisps to pizzas and soups, we can try out what’s out there.
Friday, 10th December 2021, 7:49 am
Friday December 10: Lebkuchen hearts
£1 (Tesco)
Feedback:
So I’ve never had these before but found out Lebkuchen are traditional German Christmas cookies. Sounds like they are the German version of our gingerbread, which of course gets very popular at this time of year in the UK as people like making and decorating gingerbread houses.
These ones from Tesco are heart shaped and covered in dark chocolate. They were much more cakey than I was expecting, a bit like a spiced cake with some apricot jam in the middle. If you like those kind of flavours you’ll love these. (7/10)