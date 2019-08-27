Christmas market plan for Chichester scrapped for 2019

Plans for a chalet-style Christmas market in Chichester have been withdrawn – although the council has hinted at other ideas for this year.

The application for a four-week market featuring wooden chalets in the shopping streets of Chichester had been met with considerable interest from readers.

Stakeholders including Chichester BID had backed the idea of a market attraction in principle, but emphasised the importance of not obstructing shopfronts during the important trading season.

Read the original story here: Christmas market with chalets planned for Chichester’s shopping streets

Approached for comment by the Observer, Chichester District Council cited issues with the proposed location in North and East Street but said it was considering ‘a suitable Christmas alternative for 2019’.

A spokesman said: “It is with regret that we have decided to withdraw our planning application for a month-long chalet style Christmas market on North and East Street, Chichester, this year.

“The Christmas market has become an established and much-loved part of the UK festive season, and is something that we felt would be welcomed and well received in Chichester.

“Our ambition for the market was to support the High Street and bring festive cheer to the city, benefiting residents, visitors and local businesses alike.

“It is important to us that we provide a safe and successful event, and during our preparations, it became clear that the considered location would not achieve this.

“We are pleased to say that we are currently looking into the possibility of organising a suitable Christmas alternative for 2019, that meets these needs. More details will be announced shortly on our website and social media channels.

“We are already planning for Christmas 2020 with the aim of attracting a festive offering which will support the Chichester Vision’s aim to encourage a vibrant growing economy and establish Chichester as a leading visitor destination.”

It comes after the man behind the former Christmas market in Chichester said he would not be returning this year due to issues with licensing not being issued far enough in advance.

Mr Bishopp told the Observer a new operator would have to be very conscious of treating Chichester as a ‘sensitive’ location.