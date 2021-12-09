The quiz, organised by the Friends of the nursing home, raises money to improve the facilities of the home, which is a registered charity.

As usual copies of the quiz will be distributed far and wide to provide supporters with a bit of fun, and an opportunity of showing their support.

Last year‘s quiz produced a record-breaking £34,462.

The Petworth Cottage Nursing Home 2021 Christmas Quiz is raising money to pay for a kitchen rebuild

This year the home faces the cost of a project to rebuild and re-order the kitchen, at a cost in excess of £200,000.

The hope is that the quiz will raise even more than last year.

Andrew Brooke, one of the trustees of the nursing home, said: “Over the last year it has become apparent that some of our kitchen equipment will soon need replacing.

“When you start thinking of replacing equipment you begin to notice the opportunities of moving things around. Before long you realise that the most efficient way of dealing with things is to bite the bullet and go for a complete rebuild.

“Good food is so important to our residents that we owe it to them, and to the staff, to create a new, first-class kitchen where it can be prepared.“

As usual there are cash prices of £500, £400 and £300 as well as ten consolation prizes of £25, any of which can be won by answering just one question correctly.

Those who complete the whole quiz correctly could win a case of 2014 claret.

As well as being found in many local shops and pubs the quiz can be downloaded from the nursing home’s website – www.pcnh.co.uk