Items for sale and made by the group

Laura and Christ Woodham let Petworth Community Craft Group display its makes and preloved items in what used to be Therapy’s shop window in Petworth.

Tricia Stephens, from Petworth CCG, said: “Every penny taken for these items will be added to the pot for the Sylvia Beaufoy Youth Centre.

“We are extremely lucky to have such a prime position and already have sold a few items including Molly the lovely large cat made by Pearl.

Thank you from Petworth Community Craft Group

“Thanks to the clever crafters and generous donators we have an interesting display. This will be for a limited time only so pop along if you can.”

The Petworth Community Craft Group was set up in February 2018 by Tricia four years after she moved to the town as she was keen to replicate a successful U3A arts and craft class she had previously run.

Meetings take place at the Coultershaw Warehouse which is run by the Coultershaw Trust.

Tricia said: "We can now open the shop to sell our crafts; we opened on Saturday and thoroughly enjoyed the experience. For the time being we can only sell from the doorway but are looking into the insurance cost for full opening. Watch this space! We are opening on Saturdays at the moment and the times will vary but usually 10am until 3.30pm. Please visit Petworth Community Craft Group Facebook page for updates."

Items made by the group are sold at local events with the proceeds going to local charities. For 2021 the group has decided to support the Sylvia Beaufoy Youth Centre.

During lockdown members have been carrying on with their projects at home and items have been sold on Facebook Sponsors pay for the rent of the warehouse for sessions with a suggested £2 voluntary donation from members who attend.