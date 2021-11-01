The Hub in Fernhurst

The combined learning centre and coffee shop’s new membership scheme will allow local carers to visit for coffee or afternoon tea at a special price at any time of the day.

Visits can be made with a loved one in need of care or as a social outing with other carers while some may prefer to come alone for some headspace and a quiet read of the papers.

The Hub is already signed up to offer discounts under the Carers Support West Sussex card but has designed its own club to extend similar benefits to residents with caring responsibilities.

People enjoying The Hub

Through the scheme all hot drinks are £1 and a slice of cake is half price.

“It is the little things like an afternoon out that can relieve pressure and refresh one’s perspective.

“The Hub scheme is perfect for local carers of all ages and whatever the circumstances of their loved one and I am delighted to recommend it to our community here.”

The scheme coincides with the launch of the Hub’s new website www.fernhursthub.org.ukIt is hoped that The Hub will be a hive of activity both online and offline.

The website contains information about the discount scheme and a number of regular and special events and courses.

The new platform has easy-to-navigate pages to allow visitors to explore a range of interesting workshops, courses and evening talks, found under the ‘Learning’ tab, with the booking function and busy events calendar to be found on the ‘What’s On’ page.

Other sections are devoted to the ‘Café & Shop’, showcasing the treats available on a visit as well as unique cards, calendars and gifts for Christmas.

The Hub recently received the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in 2020.