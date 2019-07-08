Concern for 79-year-old who went missing from Goodwood Festival of Speed

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 79-year-old man who went missing while attending the Goodwood Festival of Speed in Chichester yesterday.

Kevin Molloy, from Knutsford in Cheshire, has not been seen since between 12 noon and 1pm when he was on the Lotus stand, according to police.

Kevin Molloy is missing. Photo: Sussex Police

He was expected to meet up with a friend around 7pm, but did not arrive at the meeting point, police said.

He had stayed at Scotts Farm campsite in West Wittering for the previous two days and was due to travel to Basingstoke for an overnight stay at a Premier Inn, according to police.

A regular church-goer, he attended a Catholic church in Chichester on Saturday and another in East Wittering on Sunday, confirmed police.

It is possible that he was seen walking towards East Wittering around 6.30pm on Sunday evening.

Police describe him as white, 5ft 10ins, of slim build, with white hair.

He was wearing a blue patterned jumper, a cream/beige coat and was carrying a black rucksack. He also wears black thick-rimmed reading glasses, said police.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately quoting serial 1331 of 07/07.

