Concern for missing 22-year-old from Bognor

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 22-year-old from Bognor.

Claire Morris has not been seen since leaving home in the early hours of Sunday morning (July 7), police said.

Claire Morris is missing from Bognor. Photo: Sussex Police

She left around 1.30am and was expected to return later that day, but has not been seen or heard from since, according to police.

Police said Claire is vulnerable and dependent on medication, which she may not have with her.

She is described as white, 5ft 2ins, of large build, with shoulder-length curly brown hair.

Anyone who sees her or who has information about her whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1097 of 07/07.

