Concern for missing Bognor teenager

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for a teenager missing from her home in Bognor.

Angel Burges, 15, who also has links to Chichester, has not been seen by her family or friends since Monday evening (10 June), according to police.

Angel Burges is missing from Bognor. Photo: Sussex Police

A spokesman described her as white, about 5ft 4ins, of slim build, with blonde hair.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to report it online or call 101 – or 999 in an emergency – quoting serial 306 of 10/06.

