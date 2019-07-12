Concerns over plans for new Loxwood Co-op store and flats

Concerns are being raised over plans to build a new Co-op store along with 10 new flats in Loxwood.

Developers want to build the convenience store, along with one and two-bedroom flats, as part of a development at Nursery Green.

Marda Developments are currently seeking planning approval for the scheme from Chichester District Council.

Marda says that the existing village shop in Loxwood is limited, and that its current owners have been trying to close if for the past 18 months but are awaiting the arrival of the new Co-op.

But that, say the developers, can only be built if approval is also given for flats above it to make the enterprise financially viable.

However residents living nearby are putting forward strong objections. They say they were not aware that there were plans for 10 extra homes in the area when they moved into their own properties.

And they say it is “disproportionate to have such as large supermarket/store/retail units with 10 flats above it.”

They say that 43 other homes have already been built nearby and there are other sites in Loxwood that would be more suitable for the new shop and flats.

There are also fears that there could be problems with sewage disposal and with an increase in traffic.

However, other residents are in favour of the proposals and say the new shop is ‘vital’ for the village.

One said: “If the shop closes and this development does not go ahead, the village would have no shop at all.”

Another said: “A village shop is crucial. There are a lot of elderly people who cannot drive far.”