CoppaFeel! fundraiser at Chichester Sainsbury’s this week
Staff at the Chichester Sainsbury’s superstore are urging customers to Think Pink this week to raise money raise money for breast cancer awareness charity CoppaFeel!.
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 10:50 am
Customer service assistants Georgina Game, 37, and Claire Hughes, 50, are selling ribbon badges and raffle tickets as part of the fundraiser, and colleagues at the Westhampnett Road store are showing their support by wearing pink.
