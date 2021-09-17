The dogs wait patiently to one day meet a new owner and become loving, life-long companions again

Could you give Max the Chihuahua and his four-legged friends a new home in Sussex?

Introducing cute little Max - one of a number of adorable dogs just waiting to meet a new owner.

By Sol Buckner
Friday, 17th September 2021, 10:31 am
Updated Friday, 17th September 2021, 12:47 pm

The three-year-old, short haired Chihuahua is one of three new arrivals at the Dogs Trust Rehoming Centre in Shoreham along with Bailey, the Malinois cross and Pixie, a Jack Russell Terrier cross.

They join several other dogs including three Lurchers and two German Shepherds waiting to be rehomed. For more information about the dogs and advice visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk or call 0303 003 0000

1.

Bailey is a friendly, one-year-old Malinois cross. He is super intelligent and thrives off learning and any activity that will keep his mind stimulated.

2.

Tula is a bright, young Lurcher with a highly active nature. She enjoys fun training, solving food enrichment puzzles, gnawing on a chew or engaging in a game with her toys.

3.

Pixie is a sweet Jack Russell Terrier cross aged approximately three-years-old. Her favourite pastimes include playing a game of fetch and swap and chewing on a squeaky toy

4.

Max is a three-year-old Chihuahua. His favourite things in life are food, playing a game with his toys and cuddles from his human pals.

