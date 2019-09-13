Cycle ‘bypath’ for Midhurst is moving ahead

Plans for a cycle route connecting Holmbush with Midhurst and Easebourne are moving forward.

Following a public meeting on Wednesday, September 7, district councillor Gordon McAra revealed designs for the proposed route were being drawn up.

It is hoped the Midhurst Cycle Bypath will provide a safe cycle route for children, less confident cyclists and mobility scooter users by by-passing congested roads.

A draft route could be put to consultation over the winter for residents to have a say.

Meeting chairman Gordon McAra, Midhurst district councillor, said: “We have now reached the stage where we want to tell everyone in the area what is happening with the cycle routes, part of an extension of Centurion Way, which starts in Chichester.

“The National Park and WSCC have put a lot of work into developing the technical data for a route that will run down from the Holmbush valley path, via Jubilee Path, round St Annes Hill and onto both the Causeway to town and up to Easebourne.

“I must emphasise that the designs will not put pedestrians and cyclists on a collision course, literally.

“We intend to publish the plans for consultation over the winter and a copy should be delivered to all houses in Midhurst and Easebourne.”

Wednesday’s public meeting was hosted by Midhurst Area Cycling.