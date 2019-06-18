Dad-of-two found dead at Bognor Regis home

A dad-of-two was found dead at his home in Felpham just days after he was offered a new job, an inquest has heard today (Tuesday).

An inquest at Crawley Coroner’s Court heard that Poland-born Bartosz Jusiewicz, 41, had a history of depression but had been his 'normal, happy self' the evening before he was found at his home address. Paramedics pronounced Bartosz dead at the scene.

Crawley Coroner's Court

The coroner's officer Melanie Doyle said Bartosz, who lived in Felpham with his wife Agnieszka and two sons, had been offered a job at a car repair company just days before his death.

She said: "Bartosz had been a car painter and was also earlier a forklift driver.

"He [most recently] had an interview with a car repair company and he was successful. He got offered the job which he was due to start.

"He suffered with depression three years ago when his father died. He was given medication but he decided he didn't need it. He went back to Poland after a difficult period with his wife.

"He started to get better but was involved in a car accident on Christmas Eve. He was taken to hospital and given antibiotics but he was discharged on the same day."

The inquest heard that on the afternoon of Friday, February 8, 2019, one of Bartosz's sons returned home from college and found him hanging.

Assistant coroner for West Sussex, Joanne Andrews, said the cause of death was hanging and recorded a conclusion of suicide before offering her condolences to the family, who were not present at the inquest.

She said: "He seemed his normal, happy self the previous evening, watching television with his son, and there was no note but I am satisfied, on the balance of probabilities, that he did intend to take his own life."

Anyone affected by this article, or who needs support, can speak to the Samaritans – free and at any time – by calling 116 123. For more information about the Samaritans, visit www.samaritans.org.

See also: Bognor chef who took his own life may have been undiscovered for six weeks